SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Windy, dry weather raised fire danger in California on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys.

The Red Flag Warning continues through this evening for western portions of the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys into the Delta region. Breezy winds and dry conditions will make any fire starts easier to spread. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vGkBsOiGOj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 8, 2020

Three unspecified structures were destroyed by a weekend fire in the Winters area of Solano County and six homes in Mariposa County were under evacuation orders due to a brush fire, authorities said.

The Red Flag warnings were expected to last through the evening.

Most of the northern half of California is experiencing drought or abnormal dryness while the south remains free of those conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.