Lockdown Love TipsWith Americans feeling the coronavirus pinch on their relationships, it's no surprise that couples across the country are desperately looking for ways to keep their relationships healthy while in lockdown. We talk to relationship expert and coach Monika Zands on relationship tips.

14 hours ago

BLM Artist: Capitol MallThe bold words across Capitol Mall spelling out Black Lives Matter was done by a local artist who gathered a group to make street art. Today, Ashley is live with the artist talking about incredible piece of work.

14 hours ago

Summer Makeup Looks, Pt. 2With everything going on in the world, many businesses near and far are adjusting to the new normal. Our good friend, and makeup guru, Gina Scheiber joins us with changes she's made to her business. She just launch a 'mobile studio.' We're taking a look inside, how it works and how you can book her for your next pictures, events or gatherings.

14 hours ago

Iron Dragon Tactical School of Self DefenseThe Iron Dragon Tactical School of Self Defense in Galt teaches the traditional style of Kenpo Karate. It is a realistic approach of self-defense. While teaching classes have been different since the pandemic, Master Toscano continues to teach his students valuable skills and lessons.

14 hours ago

Teen's Tunes Weekend: Adult ontemporaryTina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

14 hours ago