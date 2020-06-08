



WOODLAND (CBS13) — Another local police department has suspended the use of the carotid hold.

The Woodland Police Department announced on Monday that their officers will no longer use the carotid restraint.

Law enforcement use of the carotid hold has come under heavy scrutiny after the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. In the video that has sparked widespread condemnation and protests, an officer can be seen holding Floyd down using the controversial hold.

Woodland police’s suspension of the hold comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed California’s Department of Peace Officer Standards and Training to stop teaching it.

“I am immediately directing POST, which is our police officers training, to end the training of that practice, and I could not be more pleased,” Newsom said in a news conference on Friday. “No sooner did we make a commitment on this proposal that a member of the legislature, Mike Gibson, to his credit, just introduced a piece of legislation that I will support and sign as soon as it gets to my desk to legislatively end that practice in the state of California.”

Both the Sacramento and Davis police departments also announced over the weekend they would be suspending use of the hold.