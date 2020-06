Tell Me Something Good Pt 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

14 hours ago

National Yo-Yo DayIts National Yo-Yo Day, and we have expert Christopher Chunn live viz Zoom to teach Tina a thing or two about the art of Yo-Yo-ing.

What's in the Box?!?Tina is de-railing the show, and asking Jordan; "What's in the Box'

Gabe Sagile Pt 2Gabe Sagile is back talking all things travel during the pandemic this morning!

Auburn Farmers Market Pt 2Michael Marks, the Produce Man is back with all the goods at the Auburn Farmers Market!

