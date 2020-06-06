Question of the DayCourtney wants to know; what do you want to fill your glass with?

14 hours ago

John Runs A Mile (In Jeans) Pt 2Earlier this week, we told you about the Olympic runner who set a new world record by running a mile in four minutes, six second while wearing jeans. Cody gave it a shot on Wednesday…and today John took his turn! Let’s see how he did…

14 hours ago

Marie’s DonutsAshley Williams is in Sacramento at Marie’s Donuts where they are celebrating National Donut Day!

14 hours ago

John Runs A Mile (In Jeans)Well, we got ourselves a little competition here at Good Day. Earlier this week, we told you about the Olympic runner who set a new world record by running a mile in four minutes, six second while wearing jeans. Cody gave it a shot on Wednesday…and today it’s Johns turn! Let’s see what happens…

14 hours ago

PHS Graduation Pt 3Julissa is back in Woodland talking to a couple of graduating students in the drive thru line! Congrats to the class of 2020!

15 hours ago