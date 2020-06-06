



SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — Gyms and bars along with other businesses can start to reopen as soon as next week, as the state moves into phase three. The step forward is bringing excitement and some concern to businesses.

“We thought we were going to be closed for two weeks and it has turned into three months. We know our members are eager, the community is eager, but at the same time we are also cautious with us reopening,” said Bryan Francis, owner of The Academy Training & Performance Center.

It has been months since anyone has stepped on the turf at The Academy Training and Performance Center in Sacramento, but before clients get their heart rate up, Francis wants to make sure he is prepared to welcome clients back.

“We are not so much concerned as being the first facility open, we want to be the healthiest and safest facility that reopens. So, we don’t have any setbacks,” he said.

Starting June 12th, gyms throughout the state of California can reopen. Workouts will look a lot different at The Academy with social distancing, frequent cleanings and smaller class sizes to spread throughout the 10,000 square foot facility. Francis said his top concern is making sure his business can keep up with the guidelines.

READ: California Rules On The Reopening Of Gyms, Hotels, Camps

“We’ve been stockpiling supplies since the time we first closed down, but our fear is by two or three weeks we are going to run through all that,” he explained.

It’s not just gyms that are being given the green light. Museums, schools, campgrounds, hotels, and bars are some of the other businesses that can get back to work.

“You won’t have to push the food as much and I think a lot of people will come out to get a couple beers, a couple drinks and I think that will help us,” said Mike Smith, manager at Bonn Lair.

Bars like Bonn Lair currently are only allowed to open if every customer orders food. Modifications to reopen include social distancing, face coverings for employees and customers and regular hand washing.

Each county will make the final decision on when to reopen businesses.

Sacramento County expects to find out more details about reopening businesses before June 12th. According to the county, the Public Health Officer anticipates issuing additional orders relaxing restrictions on businesses, if it is safe to do so.