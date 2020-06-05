CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) – A Modesto teenager was killed and another child was injured in Yuba County when a tree fell on the family’s tent while they were camping.

Just before 6 a.m., five members of a Modesto family — two parents and three children — were sleeping in a tent at Schoolhouse Campground, which is near Bullards Bar Reservoir in Yuba County, when a tree fell on the tent, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring a seven-year-old child, according to a public information officer with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

The seven-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

No one else was injured. The family is from Modesto and wanted to get away from the city and enjoy family time, the deputy says.

The campgrounds had just reopened.