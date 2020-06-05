



Police in Patterson are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is missing and who could be in danger.

Twenty-nine-year-old Felix (Mayele) Mapanda was last seen on March 3, 2020. He was believed to be heading to Modesto Junior College. He had told his family that we would not be returning home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

At the end of March, Mapanda’s family called the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to report him missing. Then on June 2, Mapanda’s vehicle was found parked on the California Aqueduct just off Sperry Avenue with the door open.

Authorities searched for Mapanda but couldn’t find him.

Mapanda is considered an at-risk adult. If you have any information regarding his location, you’re asked to contact Det. Cooper at 209-525-7117.