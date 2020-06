SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A two-vehicle crash is blocking all northbound lanes of Highway 99, south of Grant Line Road, the CHP reports.

The crash reportedly involved a big rig and a sedan. It’s unknown if injuries resulted from the crash.

All traffic is being diverted off on Arno Road and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Caltrans is urging people to use Interstate 5 as an alternate route.

This is a developing story