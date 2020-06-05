



— As nationwide protests of police brutality and the death of George Floyd continue to unfold, Friday night in downtown Sacramento was a bit quieter.

First, COVID. Now, curfew, as a night out on the town must be over by 8 p.m. But a lack of violence over the last few days has some businesses ready to get back to normal.

Broderick in Midtown shuts down a bit before 8 p.m. so that employees can make it home before curfew.

“We came straight from work. I mean that’s what you have to do. You hear about the hours and you adhere to that,” said Chris Wiegert, who was having dinner with his family at Broderick.

The Wiegert family had dinner while sitting surrounded by boarded-up shops and National Guard patrols.

“We want our city to be open,” Wiegert said. “We want the economy to be stimulated because it’s been shut down for three months.”

Mike Mazzei, general manager of Broderick, took down the boards for the first time on Friday.

“We just have faith in the Sacramento community that we’ll be ok,” he said.

Mazzei said it’s about the symbolism and hope that the violence is behind us.

“It’s odd driving around seeing things boarded up. It looks like we are in an abandoned city,” Mazzei said.

For Mazzei, curfew brings an immediate end to what’s normally the dinner rush.

“This year’s throwing some pretty heavy curves. 2020 is a pretty good pitcher,” he said.

Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen advocated getting rid of curfew by Friday night.

“The last 4 nights have proven that this is not a threat to the community,” Hansen said. “We don’t have to be afraid and it’s time for the curfew to go away.”

By 8 p.m., businesses must close to the public. You’re only allowed to be out after 8 for emergencies or if you’re headed to work.

“This is the state capital. We are used to protests, we are used to demonstrations,” Hansen said.

Mayor Darryl Steinberg said while he dislikes the curfew, it will stay in place as a precaution. There’s talk the city manager might repeal it by the end of the weekend.