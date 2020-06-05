MODESTO (CBS13) — Police have identified the female victim of a homicide that happened earlier this week in Modesto.

Modesto police say they responded to a home along the 2700 block of Barcelona Drive around 2 p.m. to investigate a suspicious circumstance report. At the scene, a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside. That woman was identified Friday as Thanh Tuyen Nguyen. Nguyen is originally from Stockton.

Twenty-five-year-old Quyen Tran was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and murder in connection with Nguyen’s death.

Update: Death Investigation Upgraded to Homicide On Wednesday, 06-03-20, at approximately 2pm, MPD Officers responded to a residence in the 2700 blk of Barcelona Dr. for a suspicious circumstance call. After officers arrived, they located a deceased 28yo female inside the home. pic.twitter.com/IVLPN396US — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 4, 2020

Police say Tran and Nguyen had a history of alleged domestic violence incidents.

Tran had also previously served time in prison for a domestic violence case in Stockton. That incident also involved the same victim found dead on Wednesday, Modesto police say.

Tran has been booked into jail. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (209) 342-9162.