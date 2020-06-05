SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A contractor who died after an incident involving power lines above a Land Park home last week has been identified by the coroner’s office as 42-year-old Liberio Bahena Bravo.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Marian Way a little after 10:30 a.m. Firefighters believe nearby power lines injured Bahena Bravo. He was a trimmer contracted by the property owner, firefighters say. Officials believe the man worked for a family-owned company.

Firefighters recommend people first call utility companies if they are working near powerlines.