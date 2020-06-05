



LOOMIS (CBS13) – A man is behind bars, accused of breaking into construction worksite containers at Del Oro High School in Loomis.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, a construction worker arrived at the school to find the worksite containers had been broken open. The worker called 911 and then saw a suspicious vehicle on the grounds. While waiting for deputies to arrive, the worker parked his truck in front of the suspicious vehicle, blocking it from leaving, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Deputies arrived at the school and contacted the suspect, 42-year-old Zebadia Styron of Rocklin. Inside his truck, deputies allegedly found flashlights, gloves, a stolen two-way radio, and three license plates that didn’t belong to his truck. Some of the license plates, including the rear plate on his truck, had Velcro attached to them.

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

When the deputy turned on the radio and asked who was there and where they located, a voice answered and said they were at the Baptist church across the street. Deputies were unable to find that suspect.

The worker found the key-box to the job site was missing and the portables were broken into. A lock pick was found on the ground and $50,000 worth of items from the portables were reportedly positioned in a such a way that they could easily be stolen.

About $10,000 worth of items were stolen from the site and not recovered.

Styron was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail. There, he allegedly had methamphetamine in his pocket. Styron was booked into jail on charges of burglary and bringing a controlled substance into the jail.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to contact Detective Farren at 916-652-2445.