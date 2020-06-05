RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Two homes were damaged in Rancho Cordova overnight.

At 1:38 a.m., firefighters were called out to a home on Irish Mist Way on reports of a fire. It had reportedly started in the backyard area of the home on Blaze Court, according to Metro Fire.

Strong winds pushed the fire towards two homes — one on Irish Mist Way and the other on Blaze Court. Six adults and five children have been displaced by the fire.

Two dogs were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.