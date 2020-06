Question of the DayTina wants to know, what do you like with your eggs?

14 hours ago

CrateJoy Father's Day GiftsDina Kupfer shared some Father's Day gift ideas from CrateJoy!

14 hours ago

The Burger Patch DavisThe Burger Patch is opening a new location in Davis & Ashley Williams was live for a preview!

14 hours ago

Naggiar Vineyards Pt. 2Julissa Ortiz gave us a preview of the events happening at Naggiar Vineyards!

15 hours ago

Trivia ToastCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on eggs!

15 hours ago