SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the seventh night of protests in Sacramento, crowds gathered in Midtown Thursday as part of the continued call for justice.

Demonstrators will likely march through the midtown area and possibly make stops at the Capitol and Cesar Chavez Park.

It’s been nearly a week since the start of Sacramento’s role in the protests against police brutality and we are seeing a major change in energy. Wednesday marked the first night since last Friday that the city did not make a single arrest related to these demonstrations.

Peaceful protests continued Thursday. Something we’ve seen over the course of this week is several smaller protest groups beginning their day in different parts of the city then marching toward Cesar Chavez Plaza where they ultimately converge to form a larger demonstration.

A protest led by Sacramento’s LGBT community started in midtown Thursday. They say they know how important it is to show up for this moment.

“The movement that’s happening is going to need to be supported by every community organization out there,” Andrew Crotto said. “We are here to lend our support to end racial inequality in America.”

This story will be updated.