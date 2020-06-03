Question of the DayTina wants to know, what snacks do you like?

Eureka! OpenEureka! is reopening for takeout and delivery on Tuesday, June 2 at 4pm with some great takeout promotions including Family Bundle for $60 (normally $120), Date Night for 2, Cocktails to go, and beer growlers to go. Lori is in Roseville with more!

Trivia Toast: National Brother DayCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on famous celebrity brothers!

Sacramento Zoo, Pt. 3The doors may be closed, but there’s a lot happening! When the zoo opens there will be all kinds of new animals and exhibits! Julissa is at the zoo with more!

Rover to the Rescue: Anonymous DonationA Good Day viewer has donated 160 toilet paper rolls for those in need of some TP!

