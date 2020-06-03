Comments
Urban Wood Rescue
Morgan’s Mill
http://www.HeatherEvansMusic.com
Cratejoy Father’s Day Shop:
Naggiar Vineyard
Burger Patch
Scott’s Seafood on the River
Blue Jean Mile
Urban Wood Rescue
Website: https://www.urbanwoodrescue.com/
Email: urbanwoodrescue@sactree.com
Phone: 916-974-4336
Morgan’s Mill
1026 K Street
@morgansmill_sac
http://www.HeatherEvansMusic.com
Facebook: heatherevansmusic
Instagram: @heatherevansmusic
Twitter: @HeatherEvans
Cratejoy Father’s Day Shop:
https://www.cratejoy.com/gifting/fathers-day-gifts-subscription-boxes/
Naggiar Vineyard
naggiarvineyards.com
Mon-Thu 12-4pm, Fri-Sun 12-5pm.
Tel: 530-268-9059,
@naggiarvineyards on Facebook and Instagram.
Burger Patch
500 1st Street, #9
Davis
Scott’s Seafood on the River
4800 Riverside Blvd.
http://www.scottsseafoodontheriver.com
facebook is @scottsseafoodtheriver
Blue Jean Mile
https://donate.nami.org/fundraiser/2749965