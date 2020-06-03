STOCKTON (CBS13) – A mid-day protest of the George Floyd killing has taken over part of downtown Stockton.

At around noon on Wednesday, people are gathering in Stockton in the park right across from City Hall. The crowd is listening to speakers and chanting, but the tone of gathering remains positive. Hundreds of protesters had marched through the downtown area.

The protesters had planned to march towards the Stockton Police Department, but officers have blocked off streets around city hall. Police are lined up at Fremont and Center streets, making sure protesters don’t cross Center Street.

Police have also asked people to avoid the downtown area this afternoon, saying they have to close more streets off for the purpose of public safety.