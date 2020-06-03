SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Chief of Police Daniel Hahn walked with marchers on Wednesday in a show of solidarity over protests on the death of George Floyd.

The “Walk In Solidarity” started at the Oak Park Community Center and ended at the Shiloh Baptist Church.

I got the chance to talk to Chief Hahn about today's show of solidarity where he grew up. He addressed the tension marchers and officers saw when someone who wasn't a peaceful demonstrator began shouting expletives towards journalists and police @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/tqUbWsjoER — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 3, 2020

Speaking at the event, Hahn called the video of Floyd’s death “disgusting.”

“We have to get to the root cause and change that,” Hahn said.

It was one of the many demonstrations being held in Sacramento to protest the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

“We’re all here standing because it’s not the first time something has happened like that,” Hahn said while speaking at the event.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other activists participated in the march.

Hahn and Steinberg took a knee with marchers at one point.