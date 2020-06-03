



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re seeing a big push to support black-owned businesses across the country and locally in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted out a list of black-owned businesses in the area.

CBS13 spoke with Jay King, the president and CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce to get his take on people showing support with their wallets.

“What it shows is that our city, the same way it has been with reform of law enforcement, how law enforcement interacts with its citizenry, our city is stepping up,” King said.

King says 95% of businesses owned by African Americans have no employees, they are the sole proprietors. He also said the stay-at-home order has dealt a devastating blow to many in the community.

You can find a list of black-owned businesses in the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce website: https://sacblackchamber.org/businesses/