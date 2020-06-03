



One person was arrested in Stockton during the largely peaceful protests held on Wednesday.

The downtown Stockton protest is over, but during the event, a counter-protester, was arrested. Steven Lopez, 46, was arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace after he challenged protesters to a fight, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Stockton police made the following statement about the protests: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the event organizers and to recognize the professionalism of our officers who are making Stockton a leading example on how to hold peaceful demonstrations.”

Protesters marched to the park across from City Hall around noon. There, they listened to speakers and chanted. The protesters had planned to march towards the Stockton Police Department, but officers blocked off the roadway leading to that area.

Police had asked people to avoid the downtown area as a precaution.