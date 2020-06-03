



COLUSA (CBS13) — Colusa Casino is not taking any risks when it comes to reopening amidst a pandemic.

There were people waiting at the front door when the casino reopened for the first time since March 19 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“I moved to Yuba City but I still come here. I don’t like the other casinos,” said Gary Sandy.

Locals like Sandy trying to get back to normal, but the casino experience will be a new normal. When you come to the casino you are going to see some new signage warning you that if you have a cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, any of these symptoms, you are not allowed inside. Thermal imaging reads your temperature and your face, storing it for security and surveillance purposes.

Inside, every other slot machine has been turned off for social distancing, sanitizing is taking place around the clock, and guests and employees now must wear masks.

“I got one in my pocket,” said John Love.

“Once I get inside I pull it down. I can’t breathe in it. I have asthma and allergies,” said Gary Sandy.

“It’s kind of weird, I am like chain-smoking now at any casino because I really don’t like wearing the mask,” said Michelle DuBos.

Jose Gutierrez is one of the 400 employees who have been out of work. He says he is willing to do whatever it takes to stay safe.

“We have to do it for the safety of everybody. I got family at home and I don’t want to take nothing home and we got customers with family at home and they got kids. It’s for the best of everybody,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez has been there for 23 years and missed not only his income but the guests he has come to call family.

“I am happy to see everybody back,” he said.

Even though gaming tables are not open yet and neither are all restaurants, it’s a start for the guests who prefer the small-town feel there.

“I know everybody here. I grew up here,” said Sandy.

It’s that level of community Colusa Casino die-hards are yearning for.

“It’s great. Everybody has been out of work going crazy stuck at home,” said Michelle DuBos.

There’s no timetable as to when gaming tables will reopen. Two out of three restaurants are open and the gift shop remains closed.