



— A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison for crash that killed a boy on Interstate 5 near Woodland in June, 2019

Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Shayne Carlyle was reportedly driving recklessly on Interstate 5 from Sacramento to Woodland, dodging in-and-out of traffic. When he was at County Road 22 just outside of Woodland, Carlyle lane split between another car and a big-rig on a bridge when he crashed into the victims’ truck. The truck went down a 20-foot embankment and injured the four children and two adults inside, according to the CHP.

Luis Figueroa Jr., 5, was killed in the crash. Officers at the scene say Carlyle showed signs of being under the influence. Tests revealed that Carlyle tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine. He was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

On February 24, 2020, Carlyle pled no contest to felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

District Attorney Jeff Reisig said, “The Figueroa family has lost a piece of their hearts. Luis Jr. was described as a kind, sweet little-boy who always watched out for his twin sister. Mr. Carlyle’s reckless and selfish actions that evening cost the life of a child, the memories for a family, and hearts of the Woodland community. Driving under the influence of drugs is not a victimless crime and we can only hope that this sentence serves as a deterrent and saves someone else’s life in the future; in the meantime, we must remember and mourn Luis.”