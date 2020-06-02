



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the wake of civil unrest seen over the weekend, Sacramento County proclaimed a local state of emergency Tuesday.

The county also called in National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement. This comes a day after the city of Sacramento declared a local emergency and deployed 500 National Guard troops.

On Monday, protesters gathered in Downtown Sacramento peacefully. There were no reports of civil unrest or vandalism.

In a press release, the county said the emergency proclamation is “primarily an administrative tool for the County to access state resources such as National Guard troop deployment as well as activate the State Emergency Services Act, which helps to facilitate coordinated response throughout the County.” It goes into effect retroactively on May 30, when the civil unrest began after protests over George Floyd’s death.

The county board of supervisors will hold a meeting on Thursday morning to ratify the proclamation, the release said. Officials will review the need for the local emergency at least every 60 days.

The city of Sacramento is under a curfew at this time from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.