



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A Richmond homicide investigation has taken a gruesome turn — detectives believe the suspect was attempting to eat his dead grandmother’s body.

Richmond police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said it all began around 2:10 p.m. Monday with a call reporting a woman on the ground bleeding and a man standing near her at a residence on the 1200 block of Club Court.

Stunned officers found 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick standing over 90-year-old Ruby Wallick, his grandmother, digging into her flesh and attempting to eat the remains.

Wallick was ordered to stop, but he ignored the officers and continued what he was doing, police said.

Officers used a Taser stun gun to partially subdue Dwayne Wallick before a physical altercation was required to handcuff him. Paramedics

declared Ruby Wallick dead at the scene.

Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for a physical health evaluation, according to Pomeroy. He will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility once he is released from the hospital.