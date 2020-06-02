SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Kings issued a statement Tuesday saying: “Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.”

The firing comes one day after the popular radio host and sideline reporter for the Sacramento Kings was placed on administrative leave for Tweeting what’s considered an anti-Black Lives Matter message. It centers around an exchange between Kings center DeMarcus Cousins and Napear on Twitter. Cousins asked Napear for his take on the Black Lives Matter movement, to which Napear responded: “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Play-by-play announcer Grant Napear is no longer with the Sacramento Kings after this controversial tweet. Kings: “Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.” pic.twitter.com/biys2Zqp72 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) June 2, 2020

Cousins replied, “As expected,” while former Kings player Chris Webber added, “We know who he is [clown face emoji].” Matt Barnes wrote, “We expect nothing less from a closet racist.” Barnes is also a former Kings player.

Of the firing, Bonneville International, the company that owns KHTK, wrote:

“We were saddened by the comments Grant Napear recently made on Twitter. While we appreciate Grant’s positive contributions to KHTK over the years, his recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views or values of Bonneville International Corporation. The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive. After reviewing the matter carefully, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with Grant. “Bonneville’s purpose is to build up, connect, inform, and celebrate communities and families. In the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death and the events of the last several days, it is crucial that we communicate the tremendous respect that we have for the black community and any other groups or individuals who have cause to feel marginalized. Bonneville remains committed to fostering calm and promoting human dignity in the face of unrest. We plead for all to work together for peace and mutual respect.”

Napier apologized Monday in an interview with the Sacramento Bee, saying he wasn’t as educated on Black Lives Matter as he thought he was.

Napier, who was hired by KHTK in 1997, is one of Sacramento’s most well-known sports voices.