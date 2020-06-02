SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom was seen out by the California State Capitol on Tuesday morning helping clean up.

The governor had a rag, bottle of spray and a brush. He was among the many who have come out over the past few days to clean up the tagging and shattered glass left by looters and vandals targeting downtown Sacramento.

Newsom wanted businesses to know that he is working with California lawmakers to get them some help.

“A few little grants here and there are not going to cut it,” Newsom said.

We got a chance to go one on one with @GavinNewsom who is out in Downtown Sacramento helping with the cleanup process. Here is his message to the businesses left damaged @CBSSacramento @CAgovernor pic.twitter.com/hx1j2UmVFi — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 2, 2020

Many businesses had only just started reopening after having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now some are having to board up and close again.

Newsom said he sympathized as a small-business owner himself.

“They still don’t know how they are going to pay their rent from three months ago,” Newsom said.

To help protect businesses, 500 California National Guardsmen were called up to Sacramento on Monday. Protests over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd have been – by a large margin – peaceful in Sacramento, but looters have been taking advantage of the unrest as night falls.

The governor spoke with faith leaders on Monday at Genesis Church in Sacramento and addressed the weekend of unrest, calling the racism highlighted by the George Floyd situation “a pandemic on top of a pandemic.”

With the coronavirus bringing California’s economy to a halt, Newsom had to outline a new budget with some drastic cuts.

Still, the governor said he was confident California lawmakers will do something to help struggling businesses.

“We’ve got to be creative,” Newsom said.

Sacramento has instituted a curfew to stem the vandalism and looting. City leaders say the curfew, which is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., will be in place indefinitely.