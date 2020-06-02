SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least 50 people were arrested following demonstrations after curfew in downtown Sacramento Monday night.

Authorities say the majority of the people arrested were for curfew violation, but one person was also arrested on suspicion of vandalism while another had active warrants.

At J and 16th in Sacramento. I’ve seen about a dozen arrested for violating city-wide curfew. All along J between 10 and 16th pic.twitter.com/SgRel0M0f2 — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 2, 2020

The arrests come after Sacramento instituted an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to try and stem the looting the city saw the past few nights.

To help regain control, 500 members of the California National Guard were also stationed across Sacramento County.

Troops were put in front of what the city considers critical infrastructure, like the Sacramento County Main Jail, the District Attorney’s office and the Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones called the deployment a necessary step. Jones noted that the troops do not use less-than-lethal weapons – every guardsman is loaded with real ammunition.

City leaders say the curfew will remain in effect until further notice, including on Tuesday night.