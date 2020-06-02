



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As Sacramento begins a second night under curfew, police announced they made 48 arrests for violating the curfew order Monday — the first night it was issued.

Moon Fangman and her two friends were arrested for breaking Sacramento’s curfew order.

“They swarmed so quickly,” Fangman said. “I think that it is a violation of our rights. One hundred percent. We have a right to protest no matter what time of day.”

CBS13 cameras captured the arrests on J and 17th streets. Fangman, Javoni Murphy, and Dexter Van Duyne’s hands were zip-tied behind their backs as they sat on the sidewalk, complying with officers.

“We just cooperated and immediately did what they asked,” Fangman said.

A Sacramento police spokesperson said officers allowed leeway early in the curfew as a peaceful protest played out, but when it was over and some vandalism began, officers chose to enforce the curfew immediately.

“And they asked us, about six times where we were going,” Murphy said. “And we told them we were going home. They did not care.”

“There’s a difference between protesters and there’s a difference between people rioting and looting, right,” Van Duyne said.

All three have been part of what they describe as peaceful protests over the past three days. All sport the bruises from rubber bullets and bean bags fired on them during confrontations with law enforcement Saturday.

“They are brutalizing us as we are protesting police brutality,” Fangman said. “It is the most backwards thing I have ever seen.”

They plan to protest past the curfew again. The three were taken to the Cal Expo Fairgrounds where they were questioned, processed, and booked. They say they were finally released at 2 am.