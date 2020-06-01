



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city of West Sacramento will be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday.

The announcement came minutes after Sacramento leaders announced their city will also be under a curfew until further notice.

The West Sacramento City Council just voted unanimously to impose a citywide curfew from 8pm to 5am, effective tonight. Exceptions: emergency healthcare providers, law enforcement & firefighting personnel, all individuals traveling to and from work, media reps. [Link to follow] — Christopher Cabaldon (@mayorcabaldon) June 2, 2020

The curfews come after a weekend of protests that have become violent. Nearly two-thirds of properties in Sacramento’s business district were damaged over the weekend following three consecutive nights of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

According to the city of West Sacramento website, there were break-ins Sunday night at the Target in Southport Town Center as well as vandalism along the West Sacramento river walk trail and near the Tower Bridge.

The curfew was adopted Monday evening and will last until further notice.

Emergency health care providers, law enforcement, firefighters, individuals traveling to and from work, and media representatives are exempt from the curfew.

