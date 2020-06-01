



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento salon set to reopen Tuesday may not after it was vandalized and ransacked Sunday night.

Missy O’Daniel is the owner of Allure Salon and Spa on 16th Street. She’s been a business owner in Sacramento for 23 years.

“I love this city I’m proud of this city, but what’s happened the past three days is appalling,” O’Daniel said.

Closed since March 10, the salon was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. O’Daniel said she had just installed plexiglass shields hanging from the ceiling to separate clients and had the salon fully cleaned in preparation for the reopening.

“I just had a few things to do today and now it’s just such a mess,” O’Daniel said.

Vandals left glass everywhere, ripped products from the shelves and stole tools from all of the stations.

“I’m just sick, devastated, I’ve been crying,” she said.

After being up all night trying to figure out her next move, O’Daniel is now just hoping she is not targeted again.

“Please, please, everyone stop this madness,” she said.

O’Daniel is not sure if she’ll reopen her doors on Tuesday. She has a long list of clients scheduled who have been waiting two months to get in, but the turnaround from Sunday night’s vandalism may delay the opening.