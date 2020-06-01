Therapeutic Recreation ServicesTherapeutic Recreation Services (TRS), a division of the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks, has been providing recreation services and leisure activities to individuals with disabilities for 45 years, and they aren't letting a global health pandemic get in the way of their mission. Since TRS has postponed all in-person activities in response to COVID-19, they got creative in order to provide their participants with activities to keep them engaged. Utilizing virtual group meetings, TRS has been able to bring fun and engaging programming to the participants they serve. Virtual programming has boosted participation with existing participants and has paved the way for new participants to join. Individuals who have previously been unable to join in-person have been able to join in on the TRS fun because of the virtual programming.

