



– Sacramento Regional Transit and Yolobus both announced a suspension of service into and around the downtown area through the end of Sunday due to large crowds protesting the death of George Floyd.

Both services’ suspensions began at around 1:30 p.m and will last through approximately midnight, the companies said. SacRT said the suspension will impact the gold and blue light rail lines and other bus routes. Yolobus advised riders to board at the West Sacramento Transit Center at Merkley and West Capitol avenues.

For the third straight day, Sacramento is seeing another protest with demonstrators gathering at Cesar Chavez Park to pay tribute to Floyd, whose death in police custody occurred on Monday (May 25) in Minneapolis.

On Friday, protestors gathered in Oak Park and several officers were reported injured. On Saturday, protests turned even less peaceful with several businesses like Sharif Jewelers, Macy’s and Kicx Unlimited being looted, over a dozen arrests made and several fires lit.