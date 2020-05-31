SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – What started off as a peaceful protest on Saturday ended with destruction across California’s capital city.

Local businesses were looted, vandalized and destroyed by the hands of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis.

For some business owners across downtown Sacramento, Sunday morning was spent boarding up walls, cleaning up glass from broken windows and painting over graffiti.

“Just down here cleaning it up… rest of the neighborhood too,” said Kristy Babb, with Core Strategic Group.

Macy’s at the Downtown Commons was shattered and 7-11 on J street was ransacked. Shariff’s Jewelers on K Street was destroyed with jewelry in display cases completely wiped out. People passing by couldn’t believe the severe damage done in just one night.

“I know they’re local so it’s heartbreaking,” James Baja said. “It’s wrong I think.”

Another mom and pop business that’s three generations strong woke up to wreckage at their J Street building.

“We had tagging on both sides of the street, broken glass,” said Kari Lofing, with Lofing’s Lighting.

Despite the destruction at Lofing’s Lighting, their spirits were still high.

“This is all part of how change happens,” Lofing said. “We support everyone in our community.”

For the lead tattoo artist at Stylz tattoo shop, Saturday’s looting and vandalism left him in complete and utter shock.

“I’m usually a talkative person…[It’s] taking much of my words away,” said Ramesses Knightingale, with Stylz tattoo parlor.

For the popular tattoo shop, they are now unclear about how they are going to recover.