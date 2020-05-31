SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Sunday that a correctional officer has died after recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

The deceased was identified as Officer Danny Mendoza, 53, who was employed with the department for 24 years, as first reported by the Sacramento Bee.

A vehicle procession was held on Saturday to honor Mendoza.

Although Mendoza was previously diagnosed with COVID-19, an exact cause of death has not yet been released.

As of Friday, the CDCR reported a total of 148 active COVID-19 cases in employees throughout the state. With inmates in CDCR facilities, the agency has reported over 2,000 cases.