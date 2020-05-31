



– A teenager was rushed to the hospital with a bloody face after being struck with a rubber bullet during the second night of George Floyd protests in Sacramento on Saturday night.

A witness who goes by Sasha and provided CBS13 with video from the scene said the boy named Dayshawn, 19, was protesting peacefully when a deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department fired the weapon.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement to CBS13 that “initial investigation indicates the subject was throwing objects at officers and deputies prior to being struck by a less than lethal weapon that was being utilized by a few of the officers to stop the assault.”

In the video of the scene, an individual identified as Jack Reichel was seen carrying the boy to safety. Sasha said another civilian then drove the injured boy to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was contacted at the hospital where he was being treated and was cited for assault on an officer.

CBS13 reached out to Reichel for comment on the situation but was told he’d reach out at a later time.

A gofundme for Dayshawn has also been set up.