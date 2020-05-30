



– Target announced on Saturday that it will temporarily be closing a number of its stores as protests of the death of George Floyd continue on.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily,” the company said in a news release.

Several locations in Minnesota and dozens of locations across the country, including the greater Sacramento area will be closed until further notice.

Closures in and around the Sacramento area include:

8101 Cosumnes River Blvd. in Sacramento

2505 Riverside Blvd. in Sacramento

5001 Madison Ave. in Sacramento

4707 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

430 Blue Ravine Rd. in Folsom

and several Bay Area locations