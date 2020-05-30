Hammer and Stain of Lodi

400 E Kettleman Lane, Lodi CA, 95240

Workshops Booked by Appointment ONLY

IG and FB: Hammer and Stain of Lodi

http://www.hammerandstainoflodi.com

Backbone Cafe

729 J Street

Sacramento

916.970.5545

https://www.backbonecafe.com/

2020 High School and Junior High graduates and their families

Bayside Church Drive-Thru Graduation Celebration

Saturday, May 30, 2020; 10:00 am. to 12:00 noon (Jr High); 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (High School)

Bayside Church at Adventure: 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville

NAMIWalks Your Way Northern CA: A National Day of Hope

Register at http://www.namiwalks.org/northerncalifornia

We’ll be going LIVE on Facebook at 10 am to start the virtual event. facebook.com/namiwalksnorcal

namiwalks.org/northerncalifornia

Free – donations to NAMI are appreciated and encouraged!

New Ground Technology

http://www.newgroundtechnology.com

Art And Music Center

219 Montezuma Street

Rio Vista, California

(707) 219-6002

Corti Brothers

5810 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95819

http://www.cortibrothers.com