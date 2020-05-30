SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a teenager suffered a fatal gunshot wound and another person was shot in the Rosemont area on Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the 18-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 31-year-old man, also suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body but is expected to survive.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Tuolumne Drive.

Investigators said they determined that both victims were shot during an altercation.

The young suspect was booked into juvenile hall on charges related to the shootings. The identities of the involved parties were not yet released.