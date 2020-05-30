(CNN) — Colin Kaepernick has long spoken out about police brutality, so his new venture should come as no surprise.

Kaepernick, along with his nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp, has started a Legal Defense Initiative to support protesters in Minneapolis who may need legal resources.

“In solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis, KYRC + @kaepernick7 established our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground,” the nonprofit wrote on Twitter.

Kaepernick also promoted the fund on Instagram, writing that we must protect our “Freedom Fighters.”

“In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation,” he said.

The initiative would provide those in need with “top defense lawyers” in the Minneapolis area, the website states.

Kaepernick has been involved in protests against systemic racial injustice for years, most famously when he would kneel before NFL games while the National Anthem would play to protest police brutality.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was among sporting figures who paid tribute to George Floyd and spoke out against his death.

However, Kaepernick has been without a football team since 2017, when he became a free agent. No team has offered him a contract, which many have argued is due to his protests. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL accusing team owners of colluding to keep him from being signed. The NFL denied any collusion and in 2019, they reached a settlement with Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him.

