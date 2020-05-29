



SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Arden Fair mall is back open again. Shoppers were eager to hit the stores, and many waited in lines just to get inside.

The first change you’ll notice are signs telling you the direction of traffic before entering the mall.

Lisa Borden says she feels safe.

“People are staying further apart. They do wear masks. The stores have the six-gallon sanitizer,” she said.

There are sanitation stations throughout the mall and signs reminding people to practice social distancing, including on the escalators.

“They have the decals on the floor that say six-feet distance and they have hand sanitizer up and down the mall. I used one of them, it’s pretty good,” said Ignacio Perez.

Stores are also limiting the number of shoppers inside. Ignacio Perez is happy to see people taking the new safety measures seriously.

“I really appreciate what people are doing. They are taking care of us,” he said.

Arden Fair staff are required to wear masks at all times and additional PPE when needed. Retailers are also required to follow all state, county, and city guidelines. Shoppers are also recommended to wear masks.

The mall is open Monday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

