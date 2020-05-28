Alaro Craft Brewery
2004 Capitol Ave.
Sacramento
Fox & Goose Public House
1001 R St.
Sacramento
(916) 443-8825
VIRTUAL GRADUATION
Buckingham Charter Magnet High School
June 5, 2020 @10:00 AM
Our school is Buckingham Charter Magnet High School in Vacaville. Additionally, we have tons of more fun videos on my TikTok and Instagram; my username for both is @larrylexicon. I actually have TONS of followers on TikTok; my students tell me that I’m “TikTok Famous”.
https://buckingham.schoolloop.com/
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
Instagram @itsmyhair
(916) 568-2222
(916) 317-9351
miashahelton@gmail.com
IT’S MI HAIR PRODUCTS
http://www.itsmihairproducts.com
Instagram @ itsmihairproducts
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA
FRIDAY MAY 29
7PM
ON CBS13
Woodland Christian School Preschool through 12th grade
https://www.woodlandchristian.org/
EGG SHELLS IN COFFEE
https://www.livestrong.com/article/478447-how-to-use-eggshells-in-coffee/
POTTING SOIL AND SIDEWALK CHALK
The Flamingo House Social Club
2315 K St.
Sacramento
(916) 409-7500