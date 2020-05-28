CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Following the Roseville Galleria and Arden Fair, the Sunrise Mall will reopen Friday morning.

Mall management said not all retailers will be open and masks are required at the mall. They’re also changing hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

In a letter to merchants and customers, the mall’s management Namdar Realty Group outlined new safety precautions.

Those include temperature screening for all employees, increasing cleaning in all high-traffic areas, and encouraging social distancing. The children’s play areas, drinking fountains, and stroller programs will remain closed.

Additionally, the food court and common area seating will be limited and spaced out to encourage distance between shoppers.

You can check what stores are open on the mall’s website: https://www.sunrisemallonline.com/directory/