Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Cardinal County
Cardinal County now has three mayors and is a bit different due to the pandemic. But they are still getting together virtually to keep up their Cardinal County.
3 minutes ago
Pet of The Week
The Sacramento SPCA is back open for adoptions!!! We'll introduce you to this week's pet of the week!!
11 minutes ago
Seniors in the Ocho, 5/28/2020, Pt. 2
We know graduations are being cancelled all around the country, so we want to make sure your Seniors (high school or college) get a special shout-out on Good Day! Send your pictures in to Goodday@kmaxtv.com, with the subject line “Seniors in the Ocho”.
19 minutes ago
Rover to the Rescue
Rover to the rescue! Resident toilet paper fairy Dave Grashoff is giving couple of rolls to a special Good Day fan!
25 minutes ago
Hair from Home
While salons are slowly opening back up, our makeover maven, Mi Helton, answers viewer questions. She'll also talk about accessories and "make-do" practices that may be causing stress or tension.
28 minutes ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (5/28/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (5/27/20)
Monday's Show Info (5/25/20)
Sunday's Show Info (5/24/20)
Saturday's Show Info (5/23/20)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
Ruby Rose Staying Quiet On Batwoman Departure
May 28, 2020 at 8:57 am
Filed Under:
Batwoman decision to leave
,
decision
,
RubRuby Rose
,
season
,
silent
Ruby Rose has chosen to “stay silent” on her decision to leave ‘Batwoman’ after just one season.