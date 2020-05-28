



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Plexiglass companies around the country are seeing an uptick in business due to the pandemic.

A West Sacramento company says they’re now selling material by the “truckload.”

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and I have never seen it like this in my entire career,” Professional Plastics business manager Jeramie Jones said.

Since the pandemic began, Professional Plastics has been hard at work making those plastic barriers you’ve seen at the grocery stores and even some restaurants.

“We’re very directly helping keep people safe and get the community back to work, so it’s really nice to be able to do that,” Jones said.

READ ALSO: El Dorado County Rescinds Tahoe Travel Ban, State Still Restricting Nonessential Travel

Professional Plastics’ headquarters are Fullerton, but the company services much of the U.S. and parts of Asia. From the medical field, making ventilators and intubation domes to help protect doctors when they’re with a patient, to the gaming industry, their West Sacramento location is creating barriers to keep social distancing at the blackjack tables.

“The casinos want to get back open and there’s some very interesting solutions that you may see the next time you’re up at Red Hawk or Thunder Valley,” Jones said.

And when it comes to getting kids back in the classroom, they are already working with the Elk Grove Unified School district.

“We are helping that school district protect their employees and working on some solutions to possibly getting students back next year,” he said.

A California company pivoting at a time of crises to help shield the community from COVID-19.