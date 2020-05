LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi man is under arrest and facing weapons charges after police say he was found with a stolen and loaded gun.

The arrest happened Wednesday after a parole search along the 2000 block of Eagle Place.

Lodi police say they contacted 26-year-old Heartjal Singh and allegedly found him in possession of a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen. Officers then arrested Singh.

Singh is now facing various weapons charges as well as gang enhancements and a parole violation.