Court wants to know, what plant have you been able to keep alive?
4 hours ago
Plant Lady: Care During Heat
With record breaking temperatures this week, how do we protect outdoor plants and gardens? Marlene The Plant Lady is giving us some helpful tips!
4 hours ago
Flamingo House
Flamingo House is certainly one of Midtown's hottest bars but what people might not know is that their food menu is quite exquisite. They have dishes ranging from salads to quick bites, but they are known for their Cubano sandwiches. Ashley is in Sacramento with more on their delicious food and drinks!
4 hours ago
Haircut Night in America
We're live with actor Jerry O'Connell to chat about his co-hosting gig for the new CBS special "Haircut Night in America." Jerry teams up with his wife Rebecca Romijn for the special airing Friday on cbs13!
4 hours ago
Trivia Toast
Court is testing the hosts knowledge on movie quotes!
4 hours ago
The 100’s Marie Avgeropoulos On Saying Goodbye To Octavia Blake
May 28, 2020 at 12:24 pm
Actress discusses final season of her hit CW sci-fi series and plays a Game of Lasts.