PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested in Placer County on charges of identity theft after they were pulled over for a burned-out tail light.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over 25-year-old Savannah Vetterli and 33-year-old Corey Reese on westbound Interstate 80 near Sierra College Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. The deputy found Vetterli was also on probation out of Alameda County.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found stolen mail and packages from Rocklin residents, including a stolen check, tax returns, driver’s license, EDT card, and work identification. In all, deputies found more than 10 identity theft victims.

The sheriff’s office said when they contacted one of the victims, they found the victim’s mailbox had been pried open.

Both suspects were charged with identity theft of 10 or more people, and conspiracy.