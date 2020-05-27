SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in South Sacramento sent a car barreling into a house.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near 47th and Lang avenues. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles were involved.

As a result of the crash, one car left the road and narrowly missed a tree before crashing into a home.

One person, the driver of the car that crashed into the home, has been transported to the hospital.

The woman who owns the home said she only recently bought it. The damage appears to have been limited to the garage area and the integrity of the home is intact.