



MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault that happened earlier this month.

Detectives say an assault happened on May 13 near Carver Road and W. Orangeburg Avenue. Surveillance video captured the image of a man who could be connected to the assault, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man on the video is asked to contact Detective Darien Wilson at 209-342-9130 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.